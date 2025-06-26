PFG Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.37%.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

