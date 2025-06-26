PFG Investments LLC Takes $248,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in VICI Properties by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

