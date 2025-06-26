Promising 5G Stocks To Research – June 23rd

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing and deployment of fifth-generation mobile network technologies and related hardware—ranging from semiconductors and antennas to network infrastructure and supporting software. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth in data speeds, reduced latency and expanded connectivity that 5G networks are expected to deliver across consumer, industrial and Internet-of-Things applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,742,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,714,776. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,633,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $264.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,623. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.78. 603,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.63. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $326.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.45. 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

