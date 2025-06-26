Promising Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 24th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, and Costco Wholesale are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business depends on tourism and transportation—examples include airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines and online travel agencies. Their performance typically tracks consumer travel demand, economic cycles and global events such as health crises or geopolitical shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.80. 12,412,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,960,761. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,788,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,398,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,001.38. 1,095,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,003.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.11. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $444.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

