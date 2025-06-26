Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,792,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,853,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $263.24.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

