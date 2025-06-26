Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $178.71 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

