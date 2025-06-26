Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 52 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after buying an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $439.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.