Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 602 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,271,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 310,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

NYSE:IPG opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

