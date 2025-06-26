Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 702 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.