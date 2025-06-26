Shum Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,306 shares of company stock valued at $35,782,927 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

