Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $55,177,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

