The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) EVP Sells $5,234,251.76 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

