Top Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own or operate essential physical assets—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports and communication networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these businesses often benefit from regulated pricing, long-term government contracts or recurring fees, their cash flows tend to be stable and dividend-oriented. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. 124,270,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,202,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $40.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.67. 23,016,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433,754. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.92. 18,437,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,391,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.28. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.58. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

