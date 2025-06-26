Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

