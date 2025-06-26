Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.