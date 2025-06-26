VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,961 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VICI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

