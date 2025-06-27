10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 4,539,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,614,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,504.20. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.