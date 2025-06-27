29,535 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Mosaic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mosaic Stock Performance
Shares of MOS opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $37.69.
Insider Activity at Mosaic
In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
