29,535 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Mosaic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

