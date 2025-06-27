Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $73.40 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

