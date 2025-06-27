AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Critical Review

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and AlloVir”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $146,000.00 47.91 -$28.96 million ($24.00) -0.38 AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($20.23) -0.13

Profitability

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54% AlloVir N/A -71.03% -61.27%

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 0 0 0.00

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,903.82%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than AlloVir.

Summary

AlloVir beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About AlloVir

AlloVir, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The firm’s technology platforms deliver commercially scalable solutions by leveraging off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T-cells targeting devastating viral pathogens for immunocompromised patients under viral attack. The company was founded by Malcolm K. Brenner, Juan F. Vera, Helen E. Heslop, Cliona M. Rooney, John R. Wilson, and Ann M. Leen in August 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

