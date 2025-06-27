Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 8,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Aimia Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
