Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 24th

Get alerts:

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, Southwest Airlines, and Joby Aviation are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Holding these equities gives investors partial ownership in an airline’s assets, revenues, and profits (or losses). Their performance is driven by factors like passenger demand, fuel costs, route networks, competition, regulation, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.15. 3,259,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 32,245,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,566,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. 3,346,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,634. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $309.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,656. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.01. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $314.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,116. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Featured Stories