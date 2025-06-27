Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Cut by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

