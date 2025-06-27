Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVBP Q2 Earnings

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.24).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVBP. Wall Street Zen downgraded ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of AVBP opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $780.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.26. ArriVent BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

