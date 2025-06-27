Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Target Price at $137.73

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.73.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.4%

GL opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $6,649,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 11,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 441,121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 88,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

