Analysts Set Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Price Target at C$34.33

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Pet Valu and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cormark upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PET

Pet Valu Trading Up 1.7%

Pet Valu Increases Dividend

Shares of PET stock opened at C$32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.87. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$32.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.