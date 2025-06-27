Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) vs. Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Financial Survey

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 9 0 2.82 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aramark presently has a consensus target price of $43.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $17.40 billion 0.63 $262.52 million $1.30 32.25 Rightscorp $290,000.00 11.20 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Aramark and Rightscorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.97% 15.07% 3.54% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats Rightscorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

