Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
