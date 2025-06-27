Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,513 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after buying an additional 890,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $452,627,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after buying an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,070,000 after buying an additional 311,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,078.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

