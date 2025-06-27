Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,526 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 96.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 32.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 36,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

