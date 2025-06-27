Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $205.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.12.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

