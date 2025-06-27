Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,735 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,669 shares of company stock worth $80,949,405. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.