Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 133.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EQT by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:EQT opened at $58.16 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

