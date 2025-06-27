Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NiSource alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.