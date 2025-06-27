Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.94 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $240.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

