Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of motor vehicles, including automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships, and related service providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the automotive industry’s growth, technological advancements (such as electric and autonomous vehicles), and global consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,771,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,377,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.42.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,631,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,042,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

