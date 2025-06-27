Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $871,779.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,075.32. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421,474 shares of company stock valued at $220,990,721 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

