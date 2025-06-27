Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 494.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $140.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,602,343.60. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,698 shares of company stock worth $4,499,820. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 856.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.