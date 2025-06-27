Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 25th

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, and American Battery Technology are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of rechargeable battery systems and related materials. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms advancing energy storage solutions for applications such as electric vehicles, grid storage, and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,822,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,729. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $161,400,000.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163,130.55.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 742,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,346. The stock has a market cap of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

NASDAQ ABAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.61.

