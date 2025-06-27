Best Blue Chip Stocks To Research – June 24th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. Because these firms are typically industry leaders with proven resilience in economic downturns, their shares are viewed as relatively lower-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 4,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $224.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Articles