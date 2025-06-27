Best Casino Stocks To Follow Now – June 24th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Sharplink Gaming, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, resorts and related gaming businesses. They offer investors exposure to the industry’s revenue streams from gambling, hospitality and entertainment, with performance typically tied to consumer spending patterns and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,641. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $299.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 6,949,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,888. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. 1,980,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.57. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,197. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

