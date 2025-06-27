Best Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Sunrun, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing digital content—such as video‐streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers and digital‐advertising networks. Their revenues typically come from subscriptions, advertising sales and in-app or licensing fees. Investors often judge their performance by user‐growth trends, engagement metrics and ad-spend trajectories. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,944,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 5,562,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,492. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 10,616,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,903,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.99. 398,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,729. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

