BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

BioNTech stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.29. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

