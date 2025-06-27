Blue Trust Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBP. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,830,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,370,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,462,548 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 403,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 112.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

