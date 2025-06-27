BNP Paribas Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Strong-Buy”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $288.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

