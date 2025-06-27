Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bradmer Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

