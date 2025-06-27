Brighthouse Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,373 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 910% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,621 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

