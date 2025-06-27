Brokerages Set Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) PT at $101.80

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

