Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average volume of 4,493 call options.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $30,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,953,000 after buying an additional 1,298,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 626,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

