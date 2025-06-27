Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,680 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TRV opened at $263.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.